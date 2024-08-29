'Really going to miss him': KC Irish Fest says it won't be the same without Shaun Brady

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City favorite known for good food and good company turned into a crime scene Wednesday evening. Now many are remembering the life of the man they knew and loved as Shaun Brady.

KCPD said someone shot and killed Brady Wednesday just after 5 p.m.

Investigators said Brady was taking out the trash near his restaurant, Brady’s KC, which he co-owned.

Police said Brady spotted people around a car in the parking lot and that he confronted those people, who then shot and killed him.

For members of the Kansas City Irish Fest, the news of the loss of their friend was a shock.

"We're going to really miss Shaun,” Keli O'Neill Wenzel, KC Irish Fest executive director, said.

Shaun was known as a culinary mastermind, and for bringing people together.

"He always had a very mischievous smile on his face and always big ideas," Erin Gabert, KC Irish Festival board member, said. "Anybody that knew Shaun or even knew of Shaun knew that he had a joy and enthusiasm about life."

This weekend is the KC Irish Fest. Organizers said it'll look a little different.

Each year, Brady makes the Irish breakfast served after the festival’s Catholic mass. The breakfast has been canceled this year.

Instead, organizers will use that time to allow those who knew Brady to gather and remember him.

"I know and we know that there is nothing and he would want more than for us to be together this weekend and celebrating," Gabert said.

