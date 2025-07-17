'Reckless actions' alleged in new civil suit against Independence officers

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A lawyer representing the family of Maria Pike and her infant Destinii Hope filed a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The petition claimed the events of Nov. 7, 2024 led to battery, negligence and false imprisonment on the part of the two responding officers.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office declined to criminally charge both officers in March of 2025.

Attorney Tom Porto of The Popham Law Firm is representing the parents of Maria Pike, Tom and Lynne Pike, and Mitchell Holder, the father of Destinii Hope and boyfriend of Maria Pike.

“This lawsuit is about ensuring the lives of the most vulnerable will never be taken by the reckless actions of those entrusted to protect and serve them,” Porto said in a statement.

Independence police officers arrived at the Oval Spring Apartments in Independence for a domestic disturbance call on Nov. 7.

The incident ended when an officer fired their weapon, killing 34-year-old Maria Pike and her 2-month-old daughter Destinii Hope after Pike lunged at police with a large knife while holding her child.

In the weeks following the shooting, Pike’s sister told KSHB41 she struggled with postpartum depression.

Court documents said the responding officers noticed Pike’s mental state and, “failed to wait a few more seconds for the “co-responder” to arrive who was trained to deal with persons, like Maria.”

Co-responders are mental health professionals, trained in social work, who work alongside police officers on calls that could benefit from their expertise.

The family of Markia Pike and Destinii Hope believe both officers acted with negligence.

Court records said Ofc. White was “negligently using excessive force,” when he shot Pike and her infant. The document goes on to say Ofc. Cox did not “Avoid creating a situation that may cause serious physical injury and death to Maria and D.H.”

The last count laid out in court records alleges Mitchell Holder, who was in the room when Ofc. White shot Pike and their daughter, was falsely imprisoned.

In a review of the complete body camera footage, Ofc. Cox handcuffed Holder before leaving the apartment to seek emergency care for the baby. The petition said the officer “knew he was restraining Holder without legal justification.”

Court documents said the family is seeking more than $25,000.

