Record holiday travel expected as nearly 120 million Americans hit the road and skies

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia

The holidays are here, and millions of Americans are getting ready for what is projected to be one of the busiest travel periods in history.

According to AAA, nearly 120 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1. Nearly 8 million of these travelers will be flying to their destinations.

With air travel reaching new heights, airports across the country, crews at Kansas City International Airport are working to keep things moving.

“We expect this weekend, starting with Friday, to be pretty busy,” said Justin Meyer, Deputy Director, Aviation Department. “The 26th/27th, Thursday and Friday, expect those to be busy days as well.”

MCI is expecting to see about half a million passengers over a two-week period. Due to the large number of travelers, airport officials are urging travelers to plan ahead and arrive early to ensure a smooth experience.

“Time is your ally when you’re traveling,” said Meyer. “If you have the ability, give yourself as much time as you can, in case something goes wrong. In case you forget something in the car, you’ll have time to run back and grab it.”

Meyer also recommended travelers stay up to date on flight details.

“Double-check everything,” Meyer said. “Make sure you have your passport, your driver’s license, and know where that is the morning before you go to the airport.”

—