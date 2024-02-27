Red flag warning, wind advisory issued for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is set to experience multiple seasons today as temps top out in the upper 70s before bottoming out overnight below freezing.

The wild stretch is made possible by a strong Arctic cold front, which will bring blustery conditions to most of the KSHB 41 viewing area.

The National Weather Service includes Kansas City in a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Low humidity combined with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour could contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Then at 6 p.m. tonight, a wind advisory takes effect for the Kansas City area as winds switch to out of the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The wind advisory runs through 3 a.m. Wednesday.

