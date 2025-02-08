Relatives speak at memorial for family of 4 killed in Independence fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday, loved ones gathered to remember DeVante, Katelyn, Bella, and Aaliyah, the family of four who died in the Independence Ridge apartment fire.

The service was held at the Church of the Four Corners in Kansas City.

The family was remembered for the impact they had on their loved ones and the community.

DeVante was described as a devoted husband and father who worked for MAA at The Denton in the Northland.

Katelyn, a medical assistant at CenterPoint Medical Center, was called a loving wife and mother. She had dreams of becoming a nurse.

Katelyn’s sister, Mikayla Zielinski, spoke with KSHB after the service.

Brian Luton Mikayla Zielinski, Katelyn McShann's sister

“They were all four so loving, they had the biggest smiles, all four of them did,” said Zielinski. “And I don’t think that they could’ve lived a better life than they did before.”

Eight-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Aaliyah are remembered as playful bright stars. Bella’s friend remembered her with a letter.

Brian Luton Bellas friend and classmate

“She was my friend and I miss her so much,” said the second grader. “But I know she’s still flying high, happy and free. Every time I see a fly, I’ll think of her.”

Loved ones dressed in Chiefs gear, in honor of their life and love of the game. It’s one of many things they’ll remember about the four.

Brian Luton DeVante McShann brothers

“I really wish that our loved ones could’ve felt and seen this much love,” said DeVante’s nephew Jason Edwards. “I know they felt the love but to vibrantly see this love. I really wish that they would’ve been physically here to see it.”

