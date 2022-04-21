Release of body camera video involving ex-Leavenworth police officer shooting delayed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The release of body camera footage showing the moments when Matthew Harrington, an ex-Leavenworth police officer, shot and killed Antonio Garcia in 2017 has been delayed.

Leavenworth Chief of Police Patrick Kitchens was set to release 48 seconds of the incident on Friday.

Kitchens said Thursday that a motion has been filed to delay the release of the video indefinitely.

On Wednesday, a jury was unable to reach a verdict in Harrington's trial over the shooting and it was declared a mistrial.

In 2018, Harrington was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Garcia.

Kitchens said a hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Friday to review the matter.

KSHB 41 News requested the fully body camera footage prior to the trial, but the request was denied.

At the time, the Leavenworth County District Attorney's Office said the footage could be released after the trial.