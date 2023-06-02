Reminder: Parts of I-70 to close this weekend between I-435, I-470 in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is reminding Kansas City motorists of the complete closure of a stretch of Interstate 70 this weekend in Jackson County.

Crews are set to demolish the Blue Ridge Boulevard Bridge, and in order to do so, need to close I-70 from 2 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound I-70 will be closed between Interstate 435 and Noland Road as part of the weekend work. Westbound I-70 will be closed between Interstate 470 and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The closures will affect motorists in the area, as well as Kansas City Royals fans. The team is set to host the Colorado Rockies at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday and 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.

“There are a lot of events this summer and so we really worked hard to coordinate this with our partner cities and the sports stadiums to find the weekend of the least amount of impacts,” MoDOT - Kansas City District engineer Jill Bruss said. “This really was just the best weekend with the least amount of impact.”

The bridge, which sits just east of the former Blue Ridge Mall site, is two exits east the Blue Ridge Cutoff/George Brett Bridge, which is adjacent to the Truman Sports Complex.

—