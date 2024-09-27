Renovated Avila University dorm in south Kansas City to accommodate recent growth in student enrollment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In June, KSHB 41's Megan Abundis reported how Avila University in south Kansas City is growing in record numbers in student enrollment.

The school kicked off the 2023-2024 school year by welcoming its largest-ever incoming freshman class and expects overall growth to continue this year.

BJ Sampson

On Thursday, the university held a ribbon-cutting for a newly renovated student dorm as the school experiences a historic stretch of recent growth.

The updated student housing honors Avila Univesity alumna Jean Buchanan, and gives Avila more than 40 additional beds of student housing for the fall semester.

Bj Sampson

Buchanan graduated from Avila in 1976 with a degree in Religious Studies and Education.

More than 50 years later, in May 2018, Buchanan was recognized with an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters, the highest honor that can be bestowed by Avila University.

It's presented to individuals that have demonstrated outstanding service and leadership to humanity and to their community.

Avila President Jim Burkee says he continues to explore opportunities to further expand campus residential capacity in 2025 to accommodate recent growth.

AshleyMarie Marie

A spokesperson for the university said in addition to providing Avila students with new housing options on campus, the hall is part of an initiative for "peace and nonviolence," an effort from 2016 through the Buchanan's $1 million donation.

"The Initiative engages Avila’s academic community and stakeholders throughout the region to apply methods for building positive sustainable relationships, work through harms and injustices, and elevate the voices of the marginalized,” a spokesperson said.

—

