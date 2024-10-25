Rep. Cleaver announces $1.3M toward repairs at Independence Towers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D - Kansas City) announced $1.3 million toward repairs at Independence Towers.

Fannie Mae has provided the monies to Trigild Inc., the court-appointed receiver overseeing property conditions at the apartment complex.

The funding is in addition to the $425,000 that Fannie Mae provided earlier to address tenant concerns.

Independence Towers was placed in a court-ordered receivership at the request of Fannie Mae earlier this year after the original owner failed to maintain proper living conditions as we have previously reported.

The funds will go toward pest control, building security, appliance replacements, flooring, interior repairs, painting, and more.

"The fire of concern about living conditions around the nation is still burning with the embers of renters' discontentment. It's imperative that we listen to the growing frustration of renters nationwide and make necessary reforms that ensure every tenant has access to safe, stable and affordable housing," said Cleaver.

—

