Rep. Mark Alford pens letter to DOJ over President Joe Biden's allegedly mishandled classified documents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri 4th Congressional District Rep. Mark Alford submitted a letter of concern Thursday to Attorney General Merrick Garland over the discovery of classified documents in President Joe Biden’s private offices during his time as vice president.

Alford gathered signatures from around 50 House Republicans in support of his letter.

He maintains that “extreme concern” of “mishandled classified documents” should result in a full investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice with “utmost urgency.”

The proximity of the discovery of the documents to the midterm elections just six days prior, as well as the raid of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence over classified documents, was noted in the letter.

“This totally hypocritical and reckless behavior from President Biden must be investigated by a neutral, non-partisan special council,” Alford wrote in the letter.

Alford and his supporters ask the DOJ to specifically answer four questions:

Did the White House request to withhold this information prior to the midterm elections? Why did the Biden administration and your Department of Justice fail to disclose this information publicly? Why was a special counsel not appointed, and will you appoint a special counsel to investigate President Biden? Was Congress ever notified? If yes, when were they notified?

He reasons that requesting an investigation is fair and non-partisan as the mishandling of classified documents by Trump, a Republican, is already under review.

Area representatives who signed the letter to support Alford include Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-District 3) of Missouri and Kansans Tracy Mann (R-District 1) and Ron Estes (R-District 4).

