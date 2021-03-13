Menu

Rep. Sharice Davids tours Overland Park vaccination site

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids visited a vaccine clinic in Overland park.
Posted at 3:33 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 16:47:37-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just days after voting to pass the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas) visited a vaccine clinic in Overland Park.

Dr. Jennifer Watts, Children’s Mercy Medical Director for Emergency Preparedness, gave Davids a tour of the clinic Saturday at the Shawnee Mission School District Center for Academic Achievement in Overland Park.

The clinic was primarily for teachers, though others also were vaccinated. The goal was to vaccinate around 2,300 people.

Next week, Children's Mercy will partner with the Kansas City Public Schools to vaccinate more teachers in Missouri.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

