Rep. Sharice Davids tours Overland Park vaccination site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just days after voting to pass the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas) visited a vaccine clinic in Overland Park.

Dr. Jennifer Watts, Children’s Mercy Medical Director for Emergency Preparedness, gave Davids a tour of the clinic Saturday at the Shawnee Mission School District Center for Academic Achievement in Overland Park.

The clinic was primarily for teachers, though others also were vaccinated. The goal was to vaccinate around 2,300 people.