Report: Chiefs DL BJ Thompson released from hospital following cardiac arrest

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' B.J. Thompson (53) walks to the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Chiefs backup B.J. Thompson was taken to a hospital in stable condition Thursday, June 6, 2024, after the defensive lineman experienced a cardiac event during a team meeting, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Posted at 3:02 AM, Jun 11, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson was released from the hospital Monday night, four days after he suffered a seizure and cardiac arrest.

That's according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero from Thompson's agent, Chris Turnage.

According to a statement released to Tom Pelissero, Turnage said, "The family thanks everyone for their prayers and wants to especially thank the Chiefs medical and training staff for their rapid response and professionalism throughout this situation."

Thompson suffered a seizure during a Special Teams meeting on Thursday and eventually went into cardiac arrest.

Mandatory minicamp starts today for the Chiefs.

