Report: Chiefs DL BJ Thompson released from hospital following cardiac arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson was released from the hospital Monday night, four days after he suffered a seizure and cardiac arrest.

That's according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero from Thompson's agent, Chris Turnage.

According to a statement released to Tom Pelissero, Turnage said, "The family thanks everyone for their prayers and wants to especially thank the Chiefs medical and training staff for their rapid response and professionalism throughout this situation."

Thompson suffered a seizure during a Special Teams meeting on Thursday and eventually went into cardiac arrest.

Mandatory minicamp starts today for the Chiefs.

