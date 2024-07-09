Report shows how much tax revenue Chiefs, Royals stadiums generate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We now know how much tax revenue Kauffman Stadium and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium generate.

A report and audit from the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority said the Truman Sports Complex generated $55.8 million in 2023.

This includes money from income tax, sales tax, earnings tax and other taxes that are split between the state of Missouri, Jackson County and Kansas City.

Both teams are exploring leaving the city to pursue new stadiums after voters rejected a sales tax proposal to help both teams pay for stadium projects.

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. mentioned the report in a statement following a meeting with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday where discussions were had on ways to keep the teams in Jackson County.

White opposed the April proposal to implement a 3/8th-cent sales tax over 40 years to pay for stadium projects. Now, he continues to push for a better deal for taxpayers.

“Maintaining the current financial arrangement is not in the best interest of Jackson County and its residents as it hampers our ability to provide essential health and public safety services," White wrote in a statement. "Governor Parson understands these challenges and commends our commitment to fiscal responsibility."

The report shows Kansas City contributes about $2 million to the stadiums annually, the county contributes $3.5 million and the state sends $3 million to the stadiums.

A sales tax in place through 2031 collects roughly $50 million per year for the stadiums.

White said his conversation with Parson was about ensuring taxpayers see a positive return on their investment.

“Together, we can find a solution that ensures the Chiefs and Royals remain a proud part of Jackson County without compromising the financial well-being of our community,” White’s statement continued.

Kansas has put more pressure on the future of the stadiums. The state passed a law in June that would allow it to pay for up to 70% of a new stadium.

“It’s a big venture for what we're trying to do,” Parson said Monday. “We're gonna try to put something together that everybody can live with and try to compete — and we will.”

—