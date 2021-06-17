Rescheduled Kenny Chesney tour date for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kenny Chesney is making a return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2022.

The singer announced his “Here and Now” tour Thursday, including a July 2, 2022 date at Arrowhead.

Chesney’s 2020 “Chillaxification” concert at the venue was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a rescheduled 2021 date was also put on hold.

Chesney said different protocols across the nation played a role in the delay.

“With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on... strong... and without a care in the world. I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer,” Chesney said in a release.

He said he’s excited to get back to the live music experience with the rest of No Shoes Nation.

“Like it does for everyone, the idea of music, live music, fills me up,” Chesney said. “Nothing is so in the moment, so completely alive. I want to start 2022 with the awesome rush that embodies everything playing for No Shoes Nation is.”

