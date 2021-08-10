Watch
Rescue crews help residents out of Kansas City house damaged by tree

Posted at 11:00 AM, Aug 10, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people made it out of a Northland house safely after a large tree trapped them inside Tuesday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., crews from the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department were called to the house near the intersection of NE 56th Street and N. Emerson in the Northland.

Initial reports indicated that four people were trapped inside. One person was able to make it out before crews arrived. Firefighters helped three others out of the home safely.

While crews are still working to determine why the tree fell on the home, a series of storms were moving through the area at the time of the call.

Thousands of Evergy customers were left without power as a result of the storms.

