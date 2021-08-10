Watch
Storms bring much-needed rain, cause power outages

Gary Lezak/KSHB
Posted at 8:27 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 10:31:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday morning storms brought some much-needed rain to the Kansas City area.

The storms rolled through during the 8 a.m. hour, bringing heavy downpours.

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologists said there is no severe threat associated with the storms.

Evergy reported hundreds of outages as the storm rolled through, primarily in the Northland. As of 9:25 a.m., 29,869 customers were without power. The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities reported 440 customers without power.

Despite bringing much-needed precipitation, the storms will not bring relief from the dangerous heat the area is experiencing.

