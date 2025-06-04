Residents along K-5 Highway in Lansing react to flooding after heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall Tuesday led to significant flooding along Kansas Highway 5 in Leavenworth County, forcing local residents to keep a watchful eye on the rising waters.

Maria Bland, who has lived in her home for three years, was shocked about the conditions on her street.

“[I was] a little scared,” Bland said. “It's flooding. I have not experienced this ever before, and this is a lot.”

The Lansing Police and Leavenworth Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday afternoon that K-5 from Eisenhower to Stranger Street would be closed until further notice.

For longtime resident Daniel Pfrimmer, the flooding has become a familiar occurrence.

“[I’m] having fun,” he said. “Playing in the water. Moving stuff around so it doesn’t get flooded,” he said, managing to find a lighter perspective amid the chaos.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Daniel Pfrimmer, longtime resident along K-5 in Lansing

He also has family in the neighborhood, so he drove his truck back and forth to help move their items away from high waters.

“If you like it, put it up…other than that, going to get flooded out,” he warned.

Despite Pfrimmer's casual approach, Bland was concerned.

“Our neighbors have a lake,” Bland said. “It's basically almost a lake, and we don't know even when this would subside," she said.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Flooding between blocked off portion of K-5 between Eisenhower and Stranger Road.

Local officials are advising residents to avoid traveling in the affected areas altogether.

As floodwaters continue to rise, Bland is keeping a watchful eye from indoors.

“You can see the rolling waters coming over there, and I'm just hoping it doesn’t roll over here,” she said.

Authorities urge anyone traveling through the area to report any concerns to the Leavenworth Sheriff’s Office or the Lansing Police Department.

