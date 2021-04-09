Residents at 'Camp 6ixx' protest camp near Wesport begin relocation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People experiencing homelessness who've been camping near Wesport as a protest to Kansas City, Missouri, city leaders began to leave Friday afternoon.

Friday morning, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas met with the people who are occupying the space.

.@QuintonLucasKC meeting with folks at Camp Sixx, the encampment in Westport @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/rfi6koAOfu — Cat Reid (@catreidtv) April 9, 2021

On Thursday, Lucas and the city announced a number of efforts to address homelessness in the city in-conjunction with the KC Homeless Union.

However, people occupying the homelessness camp in Westport told 41 Action News not everyone was included in conversations for solutions.

"The homeless union, they didn’t include anyone here in this and so it’s hard to know, like Mayor Quinton Lucas hasn’t been here," Misha Smith with the Midwest Homeless Collective told 41 Action News on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Lucas told 41 Action News those at the camp who choose to leave will be relocated to area hotels. It's not clear if everyone at the camp would be relocating.

The city used RideKC buses to transport the residents to the hotels.