Residents concerned about traffic as KDOT works on detour signage near I-70 closure

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On Thursday, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) closed the eastbound I-70 Lewis and Clark Viaduct over the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kansas, for repairs.

According to a press release, engineers determined concerns over gusset plates on the eastbound bridge.

The sudden closure is rerouting traffic at its furthest point of the 3rd Street and James exit before the state line. Residents in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood in KCK are experiencing heavier traffic, at a higher rate of speed than usual.

"They don't know the neighborhood and they're driving through too fast," said Leo Eilts, a resident in the area. "It's dangerous. We even put down our own traffic cone here."

Jake Weller/KSHB KSHB 41 Reporter Ryan Gamboa and Leo and Rose Eilts discuss traffic impacts in their neighborhood due to eastbound I-70 closure for repairs.

For 18 years, Leo and his wife Rose have lived in the neighborhood. They say Strawberry Hill has seen a number of changes in two decades, but the traffic it's experienced from this closure is the worst.

"We went through two years of having the westbound lanes closed because of construction and trying and alleviate problems with the curve, which has been a problem in the past. This was a complete surprise. 24 hours ago, they said, we’re closing," added Eiltz.

On Friday, KSHB 41 was allowed to sit down with a KDOT representative. It was identified that the original bridge was built in 1907 and was re-decked in 1963 and 1984. From 1980, KDOT says the bridge underwent 11 maintenance projects.

Those projects included multiple expansion joint maintenance/repair projects, along with repairs for a column impact, street repair, and foundation scour repair.

KSHB 41 submitted a records request to KDOT for bridges in Kansas that are rated poor. Eastbound I-70 Lewis and Clark Viaduct over the Kansas River was rated "Poor" by its industry standard.

Engineers rate the bridge on three factors and its overall "Condition Rating" is graded on the lowest score. The eastbound north loop of I-70 has a Condition Score of 4.

According to KDOT, a project in 2021 repaired bridge expansion joints and the two projects are unrelated.

While residents of the Strawberry Hill neighborhood are concerned over an influx of traffic through its narrow streets, the safety of the community takes precedence.

“I’ve never had a bridge collapse under me. I hope I make it the rest of my life without that happening." Rose Eilts said. "Obviously, the people who know about these things were concerned about it. I’m glad they did it, I’m glad they saved lives.”

While the Eilts' concern is speeding traffic and road signs from an influx of traffic, KDOT's spokesperson told KSHB 41 that it is already working on detour signs and should be completed in a few days.

The spokesperson went on to add, "…know that closures may change from day to day, and we ask that drivers pay close attention to signage... buckle up, phones down for any construction site in the area."

The State of Kansas is a leader in bridges per capita in the United States. KDOT assured the sudden nature of the closure has the agency working on the best plan of action for construction, expecting it to begin in a month and to be completed near the end of 2024.

