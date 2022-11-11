Residents concerned sideshows in downtown Kansas City becoming norm in area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tourists and locals alike know all the staples of downtown Kansas City, Missouri — including the T-Mobile Center and the Power and Light District.

But those who live in the area think something else might be gaining too much attraction.

“We thought something really bad was going to happen; we’re used to this, because this has been happening a lot,” said Jorge Ramirez, who lives near Truman Avenue and Grand Road.

Ramirez is referring to sideshow that happened over the weekend near his apartment.

“I just kept thinking someone was going to get hurt,” said Helen Molina, who lives nearby.

From their window, Ramirez and Molina started recording the chaos.

According to KCPD incident report, about 50 cars and 100 people blocked the intersection at Truman and Grand for street racing and a sideshow.

“When the Chiefs won, there was this crazy rally,” said Blane Oroark, who lives downtown.

KCPD said officers interfered, and that's when 18-year-old Alejandro Valdez attacked several officers.

Valdez was later arrested and charged in the incident. He's since pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and one count of being a spectator at a drag race.

According to KCPD, said no one was hurt in the incident.

“Imagine after a long day of work, we just want to get home and have dinner," Ramirez said. “It really is impossible to get home, that’s our main street to get home. It’s just chaos.”

Last year, the city created stronger street racing penalties , but it doesn’t seem to be deterring the side shows.

“It’s part of living downtown, it’s the city,” Oroark said. “They get bored and need something to do.”

Drivers who are caught face up to a $150 fee and 30 days of jail time. It doubles the second time.

The third time the driver is caught, they’re fined $500 and are subject to six months behind bars.

Spectators who may only be watching the sideshow could face a $100 fine to the city.

Valdez was sentenced to two years, has to do community service, stay away from the intersection and attend anger control classes.

