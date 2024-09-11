Residents grapple with crime as KCMO Mayor Lucas proposes new detention center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas and the Kansas City Police Department's Board of Police Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the state of the police department at its regular monthly meeting.

Chief of Police Stacey Graves addressed commissioners on multiple topics, including frustration from some of the department's officers.

"We are here. We are working. We are proactive," Chief Graves said. "We are working within the three pillars of prevention, intervention, and enforcement to make our city safer. Enforcement action is an expected action in an officer's job. Police offer the first consequence — the arrest of someone for a criminal offense."

KSHB 41 News staff KCPD Chief Stacey Graves

Graves and commissioners commended officers for long hours they are working to keep the city safe, but also pointed out the need for a city detention center as officers arrest more offenders.

The frustration over crime carries over into residents in the city.

On Saturday, KSHB 41 reported on a family of three that fell victim to an aggravated assault after a hit-and-run wreck.

Following publication of the story, a resident of the Hyde Park neighborhood submitted an anonymous tip with KSHB 41 indicating her car was involved in the incident.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, says a group of individuals stole her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“It was probably five minutes," she said. "Which makes me think that they know what they’re doing and do it often. "It’s a systematic issue that calls for a systematic solution."

City leaders are feeling the weight of the community's concern about crime in KCMO

Mayor Quinton Lucas said during his closing remarks at the board's Tuesday meeting he is proposing an ordinance for $16 million to pay for a new detention center. The facility would be on the 8th floor of police headquarters.

The new facility, along with other contract facilities for mental health care, would create space for over 400 beds.

If the City Council approves the ordinance, Mayor Lucas expects construction on the booking and holding center to begin in early 2025.

"I hope that everyone who commits a crime that merits an arrest gets arrested and then transported somewhere," Lucas said. "With that being said, on the city side we need to do our part."

As residents continue to grapple with maintaining safety in their neighborhoods, city leaders are looking at solutions to ensure future generations of Kansas Citians can be safe and prosper.

"We’re gonna do our job," Lucas said. "There’s a bigger challenge with what’s happening here with our teenagers."

