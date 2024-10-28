Residents in Kansas City's Valentine Neighborhood holds memorial for demolished homes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People living in Kansas City, Missouri's, Valentine Neighborhood held a memorial Monday night to honor the loss of homes in their neighborhood.

On Monday afternoon, there were three demolition sites in a two block radius.

"I was surprised," said Jim Wholey, who lives in the neighborhood.

KSHB 41 News staff Jim Wholey lives in the Valentine Neighborhood in KCMO.

Wholey, 91, and the one other remaining homeowners near W 34th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, said they woke up to find crews knocking down a home just outside their doors.

KSHB 41 News staff Demolished homes in Valentine Neighborhood

Almost every home in the neighborhood is owned by Kansas City Life Insurance Company.

Wholey claims the company let the homes fall into disrepair over the years.

"But they are the ones that caused it," he said. "They knew they were doing it and they got it down to that stage to where that’s probably what they need to do now."

A public relations firm representing the company KSHB 41 the following statement:

As long-standing members of the Midtown neighborhood, we are proactively removing vacant and non-viable buildings from our property We recognize the age of these buildings, but unfortunately, time and circumstance have taken their toll. These vacant structures pose a risk to the overall safety and security of the neighborhood. Our goal in the coming weeks is to remove these structures with minimal disruption to the neighborhood. We are laying the groundwork to eventually redevelop this property in a manner that meets the needs of our city.

The city of Kansas City said there are a few applications for demolition, but no plans for future development in their system.

Wholey said he will wait out the company’s plans. When he dies, the home will go to his family.

"And if Kansas City life is still here, interested, they come in and they will probably be able to swing the deal with them," he said.

Until then, Wholey said he is staying firmly planted on his front porch.

