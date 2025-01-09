Residents thank Raymore snowplow crews who've worked around clock to clear remnants of blizzard

RAYMORE, Mo. — In Raymore, Missouri, city plow truck drivers are gearing up for more 12-hour overnight shifts to treat the roads ahead of another winter storm system.

The city of Raymore saw ice and 9 inches of snow when a blizzard moved through the area over the weekend.

"It's like living in an igloo," said Steve Riley, who lives in Raymore.

Tony Cervini, who also lives in Raymore, said he's ran into some struggles on the roads this week.

"It was Tuesday morning before they finally plowed our main street, so we've had some difficulty, but we made it through," Cervini said. "I got stuck in my own driveway for a little while, but I was able to get out; we had a dental appointment in Lee’s Summit, so we had to drive that way. Some of the roads are a little treacherous still, like 155th. There are sections it only gets to one lane."

Everyone is now preparing for more snow on top of snow.

"All things considered, Raymore is doing an excellent job," Riley said. "We just came back from stocking up at the store so we just wait it out."

Tim Baldwin, the director of Raymore Emergency Management, talked about the preparation of crews.

"We're expecting 1-3 inches tonight and into the overnight hours," Baldwin said.

Baldwin said he plans for all scenarios.

"One of the biggest things we're concerned about is power outages," Baldwin said.

KSHB 41's Megan Abundis saw the snowplow trucks gear up with maintenance while in Raymore.

"Hopefully, they'll be out sooner this time and get ahead of it early," Cervini said.

Melissa Harmer, communications director for the city of Raymore, is hoping clearing snow won't be as tough as earlier this week.

"Hopefully, a breeze compared to the ice and snow we got a couple of days ago," she said.

To help keep morale up in between storms, Harmer had an idea.

She printed out social media comments filled with encouragement for the plow truck drivers.

"I wanted them to see what people are saying," she said. "We know they are working hard, but what's really great is our residents are recognizing that too, and they’ve been overwhelmingly positive and praising our public works crew, which is great because they are going 12 hours a day, 24 hours a day. It's exhausting work; it's hard work for our public works crew."

The notes hoped to serve as a reminder to crews that people care.

"I've seen at least three plows hit this street," Riley said. “Good job, hang in there."

