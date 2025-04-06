Resilience takes center stage at Haskell Indian Nations University powwow

LAWRENCE, Kan. — This year, the Welcome Back Powwow at Haskell Indian Nations University became the Resilience Powwow.

The event, which usually takes place in February, gained a new name and date due to the federal layoffs that impacted the university in February.

Students and staff said the word “resilience” resonates differently this year.

“One of the things we can do is be resilient in times of trouble and distress and come together,” said Danelle McKinney, student rights specialist at Haskell.

She noted the federal layoffs and the later rehire of staff affected the university in many ways.

“It's just making sure that we are all together and that this strengthens our spirits, especially when we've been through so much,” McKinney said.

Now, the campus feels strongly connected and aligned.

“It’s a way to express your feelings, have a good time, and leave everything that's outside of these doors behind — you come here and be free,” Haskell sophomore Dyami Berridge said of Saturday's powwow.

Students and staff said it was an evening of reflection, feeling seen and heard.

“We always show up for one another, and we're just so strong; we back each other up, and that's what makes us different from everybody else,” said senior Macen Marri.

According to McKinney, that’s the “Haskell way."

“It’s a good moment for everyone,” Berridge said. “When these opportunities come, and you get to see family and friends from across the nation, it really means a lot to each other.”

While resilience resonates differently this year, students said it has always been part of who they are.

“As Native people, we have always been resilient, ever since colonization,” Macen said.

McKinney said no matter the challenge, it's most important the Haskell community stands strong together and recognizes "we're still here."

“And that's what we celebrate the most,” she said.

