Funding future chefs: How KC Restaurant Week is teaching teens to cook

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When diners take part in Kansas City Restaurant Week , part of the money goes toward a program called Cornerstones of Care.

Specifically, you’re helping to fund the culinary portion of the Build Trybe Seed to Plate program, where young people learn how to cook.

"When you leave this class, you know how to cut vegetables, you know how to cook vegetables," Seed to Plate manager Haley Lucitt said.

In a little kitchen in one of Cornerstones of Care’s Kansas City campuses, local teens learn a skill that can’t be measured in cups and gallons.

"I won't have other people cooking for me,” Elijah Hystem said.

Hystem, 16, is a junior in high school, and a Cornerstones of Care student. “I can just go to the store, pick something up myself, and get something quick and easy to make."

"The goal is just to learn new skills,” Lucitt said. “Even if you don't end up liking what we eat, at least you learned how to make it."

In warmer parts of the year, the students will also learn how to grow their own ingredients.

"They prepare that food, and it becomes part of the meal plan for our youth who reside at the campus," Cornerstones of Care President/CEO Merideth Rose said.

Cooking, just like life, takes confidence. And your dollars during KC Restaurant Week, are helping their grow.

"That's what we're trying to impart with these kids is like, even if you don't know exactly what you're doing, you've learned the building blocks to get there," Lucitt said.

Cornerstones of Care specializes in helping children and families who have often experienced some sort of trauma. They have multiple programs, not just culinary classes.

The Visit KC Foundation and the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association Educational Foundation also benefit from restaurant week proceeds this year.

