Restaurants become the heart of new developments in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurants have become an essential part of neighborhoods, especially in new developments. Lane 4 Property Group explained that they bring people to an area and can even serve as key identifiers for a shopping center.

People know places by their favorite restaurants. You may not recognize the name Corinth Square, but if I said the shopping center where Va Bene or Taco Republic are, you might.

Michael Berenbom with Lane 4 says the Kansas City market rallies around local business. Part of it is the sense of trust and familiarity. When people have a good experience at a restaurant, it creates a habit—making them more likely to visit again or maybe check out another spot in the area.

“Obviously we go for good food, but I think a lot of time it's just to be with people, to be around people. Eating together is just one of the oldest forms of socializing, and it really brings, we found, it really brings life to shopping centers,” said Berenbom.

Berenbom says that restaurants have become “third spaces” for people. If we spend the most time at home and work, after that, it’s restaurants.

“Restaurants have really become a cherished third space in our communities. We're doing more of our socializing these days is in restaurants.”

When we think of new or revamped shopping areas like Corinth Square, Lenexa's City Center, or Downtown Olathe, all of those projects have a lot of restaurant options. In the case of Downtown Olathe, restaurants have been the first announcements as the city works to bring new business downtown.

“They're a magnet, and restaurants will get people to come try out a new neighborhood,” said Berenbom.

Development isn’t slowing down in Kansas City, and restaurants are becoming the heart of many of them.

