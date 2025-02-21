Restless parents, kids hang out together during another snow day

LEAWOOD, Ks — Thursday was the third day of no school this week after a snowstorm and frigid temperatures.

This forced parents to find unique ways to keep their kids busy.

One of those options was Rendezvous Climbing Gym in Leawood.

The gym offers a snow day camp for families to come and get active when schools close.

Nine-year-old Owen Logue is a fan of snow days.

“I’ve really been enjoying it ,and the best of all, no school and lots of TV time,” Owen said.

While it may be fun for the kids, snow days can often disrupt the normal flow of a day.

For some parents, snow days require a balancing act.

With schools closed and routines interrupted, parents often face the challenge of managing their work commitments while keeping their children engaged and entertained.

Rendezvous Climbing Gym provides a place for families to socialize and play. First-time visitors to the gym said the experience was great for parents and childen.

Bill Elder is a dad with two girls. He came to the climbing gym looking to get a grip as he balances time with his kids and his job.

Al Miller Bill Elder

“Yeah, I’m trying to get some work done,” Elder said. “They’ve got coffee and WIFI so it worked out well. They’re having too much energy to be in the house, so it’s really nice to get them out of the house, and have a nice place for me to be able to get a little bit of work done, too.”

Chris Markey, a father of three boys, agreed.

After spending the past few days at home, he brought his kids where they got a chance to reach new heights, one rock at a time.

Al Miller Chris Markey

“I mean, honestly, they can’t sit on the couch without rolling around and not just sitting there and watching something,” said Markey. “That’s kind of the breaking point once you see them really get restless. They start fighting with each other. You’re like, 'We gotta get out and do something."'

These parents are holding tight as they wait for school to resume, whenever that might be.

“I don’t know, I hope so,” said Elder. “I really hope they go back to school tomorrow.”

But the kids were hoping for one more day to hang out.

“We’ve had most of, well, all of the week off so far,” said Owen Logue. “So, you just want to have Friday off.”

