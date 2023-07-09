Restoration planned for site of former El Torreon, Cowtown ballrooms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The historic building that was once home to the El Torreon and Cowtown ballrooms is in the process of being restored to nod to its roots.

Estimated to cost nearly $16 million, the Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, project received significant funding assistance, including $5.1 million in historical tax credits.

"Any town of any size had a dance hall. Then, the Depression came. Over the years, most have decayed and been torn down. There are very few of these buildings left in the country,” said Scott Petersen, founding principal and project developer of the Whitestone Company. “I mean, you may look around and think this doesn’t look like it’s in excellent shape, but the bones, the structure, the walls are solid as a rock.”

Over the past century, the KCMO building has hosted Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Van Morrison and several other greats.

“I just think of all of the people that came together here to have fun, to listen to music,” Petersen said. “The attraction of music that brings different people together of races, different economic situations. To bring them here, to bring back music to this beautiful building, this neighborhood and to Kansas City is important to us.”

Once the space opens, which is slotted for early 2025, it will primarily be used as a music venue. Still, Petersen hopes to welcome area schools and youth programs to the building to maintain a close sense of community.

“We think that it’s an amazing opportunity to bring it back to life at the right time,” Petersen said. “Brings music and the community back into the building.”

Petersen plans to start construction within the next six months.