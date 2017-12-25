Retired KCPD officer hosts annual Christmas dinner for elderly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Between the pictures taken, stories traded and food devoured, the Christmas dinner at St. Peter's Elementary looked like a family reunion.

That's because it kind of was one.

"We have the largest family in Kansas City, cause everybody here is family," retired KCPD officer Richard White explained.

White has been hosting the annual dinner since 1977. It started as an assignment from his boss at the Kansas City Police Department, who wanted the young cop to plan something for the community. From his time patrolling Westport, White saw a need to provide a family dinner for the elderly, who might be alone on Christmas.

"Regretfully Major Dick Fletcher has passed away, but I'm still doing what he asked me to do. He was my boss," White said and laughed.

More than 40 years later, the dinner is now being served at three different locations to around 600 seniors. Free transportation is provided by the KCATA.

White isn't the only person who returns every year.

"About 10 or 11 years in a row, no kidding," Peter Gusman said of his attendance.

Gusman brought his whole family to the dinner this year. He said it's not the food or the gifts they take home that keeps him coming back; it's the people.

"Just getting together and celebrating the birth of Christ, and that's what it's all about," Gusman said.

That same thing keeps the volunteers coming.

"We can make a difference just by sitting down and having a conversation with them and just being around," said Brenda Strozier, who has volunteered for the past four years.

It's what makes the Christmas dinner look like a family reunion.

If you'd like to volunteer, you can email kcseniorcitizendinner@gmail.com or call 816-572-2646. You can also donate to the dinner here.