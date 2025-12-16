KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Elyse has been closely following updates from Olathe on the city's health insurance premium increases. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

A retired Olathe firefighter told KSHB 41's Elyse Schoenig he recently faced a health care crisis that left him questioning his trust in his local and federal government.

Gary Nickerson, who dedicated three decades to serving his community, found himself caught between drastically increased insurance costs from the city of Olathe and uncertainty over federal health care subsidies that are set to expire in two weeks.

Retired Olathe firefighter faces 'no-win' health care choice as ACA tax credits could expire

With about 22 million Americans facing similar tough decisions, Nickerson couldn't wait for Congress to act.

"I basically have lost trust in a city that I grew up in completely," Nickerson said.

Last week, two health care bills failed to advance in the Senate, leaving millions of Americans in limbo about their health care coverage. The Affordable Care Act subsidies that help reduce insurance costs are running out, forcing people like Nickerson to make difficult choices about their medical coverage.

Olathe retirees, employees to face significant health insurance premium increases

Nickerson first learned about his insurance predicament in November when the city of Olathe notified retirees about significant premium increases.

"Mine, personally, is going for a single person from $183 roughly to $1,000 per month," Nickerson said in November.

He wasn't alone in his concerns. Fellow retiree Todd Hart called the increases "absolutely ridiculous" and "not sustainable."

Olathe retiree says city health insurance premium increase was preventable

With federal subsidies uncertain, Nickerson reluctantly chose a different plan offered by Olathe with a higher deductible. He said he couldn't count on the federal government to decide in time.

"The whole government of the United States shut down over 100% increase, and we were seeing 200%, 400%, 600% increases. You know, it doesn't match the market," Nickerson said.

In November, city spokesperson Cody Kennedy acknowledged the challenges retirees face.

"We understand that retirees have limited income," Kennedy said.

KSHB 41 Cody Kennedy

Kennedy also said Olathe is not immune to rising costs. During the reporting process, Schoenig learned the city is now offering a $250 per month subsidy for certain insurance plans.

Despite his own resolution, Nickerson continues advocating for others who may face similar situations.

"We are still fighting for those younger people," he said. "People who haven't retired yet, but may be in the next few years."

The experience has changed how Nickerson views his retirement after a long career in public service.

KSHB 41 Gary Nickerson

"You're in your golden years? All that means now is you need a lot of gold," Nickerson said.

The city has not yet released final numbers on how many employees and retirees decided to stick with the city's insurance plan versus seeking alternatives.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—