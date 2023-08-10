Retired Raymore-Peculiar teacher returns to classroom to help curb shortage

PECULIAR, Mo — In an effort to curb the nation-wide teacher shortage, Missouri schools are finding unique solutions.

“It is tough right now to find instructors,” said, Dr. Mike Slagle, superintendent of the Raymore-Peculiar R-II School District

Slagle said he noticed a lack of teachers in the pipeline, making the need for a quick solution necessary.

In Missouri, retired teachers can collect their pensions and a paycheck for an extra four years if they return to the classroom full-time.

“I know that our retirees have retired for a reason,” Slagle said. “This is not a long-term solution. This is more of a short-term fix, but education as a whole needs to look at a long-term fix and that’s getting more students, people interested in becoming a teacher.”

Eric Arnold is a former science teacher turned administrator.

He retired in 2021 and returned full-time as a science teacher, where his career began.

“I just thought that I would try and see what else was out there, find something that was a little different,” Arnold said. “It turned out that the different thing was coming back to the classroom.”

Arnold’s own teachers and his father inspired him to create a career in the classroom, twice.

“It came down to, I just really still enjoyed this,” Arnold said. “It’s nice to still be wanted and needed.”

