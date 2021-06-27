Ribbon cutting held for rapid family reunification home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was a big step on Saturday in efforts to reconnect parents with their children in Kansas City, Missouri.

A ribbon cutting was held for rapid family reunification home. It allows parents working to regain custody of their children to have a safe and comfortable place for visitations.

Colleen Huff runs Family Transformations which provides resources to parents on a variety of issues like drug addiction, mental health problems and domestic violence.

Huff is also the founder and president of the home, and said she's already seen the impact the home can have on families in the few months since it opened.

"The mom who used this home on Friday was able to give her baby a bath and there's like no way you can have that closeness during, like a community visit that has to be done like at McDonalds,"

Huff said.

She hopes to expand and have more homes like this to continue serving families in the Kansas City area.

