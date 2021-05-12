RideKC Bike program expanding to Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — RideKC's bike share service is expanding to Wyandotte County after existing in neighboring metro communities for years.

According to RideKC Bike, 50 bicycles will be at ten stations located in different parts of Kansas, City, Kansas.

In the Rosedale neighborhood in KCK, Erin Stryka hopes the arrival of the service will address transportation issues in the community.

"Once apon a time we had a bus line down Southwest Boulevard. We don't anymore," Stryka, who serves as executive director of the Rosedale Development Association said. "If you need to get the bus to downtown KCK, you need to go to Johnson County, you just need to go to Rainbow Boulevard, you can bike from here to that bus stop really a lot more easily than you can walk."

The bike share service already exists across the state line in Kansas City, Missouri.

Eric Vaughan with RideKC Bike explained the services provides a unique partnership by having bikes located near public transit to help people get around.

"We're one of the first communities in the entire country to integrate so many multiple modes into one transit system," Vaughan said.

Vaughan added discussions to expand to KCK came after hearing interest from people who live in Wyandotte County.

"Our riders have already been riding bikes over there to go to and from places," he said.

Bicycles have already been stationed in Wyandotte County, but a formal celebration will happen May 19.