Kansas City families shift shopping habits due to rising food costs

KANSAS CITY, MO — Families all across the country are dealing with the ripple effects of inflation causing some people to change the way they eat because of higher costs.

The US Bureau of Labor and Statistics reports from April 2021 to April 2022 prices for meats, poultry, fish and eggs have increased 14.3%. Lori Wuellner lives in the Kansas City metro and says her family is changing what they buy at their grocery store because of high prices.

“We have made the intentional decision to reduce our meat consumption,” explained Wuellner. “Meat is definitely a huge one in the budget."

Wuellner is a participant of St Luke's Food As Medicine Everyday Program ; a 10-week educational course that teaches people how to eat healthy. Grace Hoffman is a nutritional coordinator with the program and says she worries inflation could lead to some people skipping meals, or buying less nutrient-dense products to stretch out their groceries.

“Having one meal and then just not being able to have another because they've eaten the food that they had in their home and just are unable to continue eating throughout the day,” Hoffman said. "So it's really unfortunate that that could be happening."

Hoffman says there are other ways to reduce food costs when shopping for your next family meal. She encourages families to look for items at discounted stores and online to ensure they get the best price and be prepared to spend more time at the grocery store.

“Start thinking of how you can buy products and use them for multiple recipes that will help you spread your dollar and then also making a list when you go to the grocery store so that you're not buying anything that you don't need or spending that extra money when it comes to the more packaged foods,” Hoffman said.

According to the USDA, food prices are expected to grow more slowly in 2023 than in 2022 , but will still climb above historical average rates. Wuellner says she’s implemented Hoffman’s tips into her routine and has been able to save some money on the register.

“(People) can do it. It just takes a little work on the front end to make it happen,” Wuellner said.

