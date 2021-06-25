Riverfront parks closed around Kansas City area due to high water

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Riverfront parks around the Kansas City area are closing due to high water after high amounts of rainfall Thursday into Friday.

In Parkville, police will close English Landing Park and Platte Landing Park at midnight.

The parks will remain closed all day Saturday.

Officials plan to monitor river levels and their impacts to determine if it’s necessary to keep the parks closed Sunday.

Leavenworth city officials are preparing for potential floodwaters along the Missouri River, too.

In anticipation of high water, the city is closing its brush site, riverfront park and campground, and the boat ramp at the park.

Parts of Second Street will also be closed, officials said.

Also on the Kansas side, Shawnee organizers canceled the Picnic in the Park event at Stump Park due to weather conditions.

They expect to reschedule.

Drivers and pedestrians should never enter high water, even if it appears safe to cross.

Often, the water is deceptively deep and can sweep cars and people away quickly.

