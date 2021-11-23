Rockhurst University to honor Alvin Brooks with new faith-justice center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rockhurst University is planning to honor one of Kansas City's legendary champions of civil rights and justice.

The Alvin Brooks Center for Faith-Justice will be established on the university's campus, according to a university news release.

The center will include a chapel, mission and ministry programs, along with diversity, equity and inclusion programs, according to the release.

The Rev. Thomas B. Curran, S.J., who is president of the university, made the announcement at the Nov. 18 Jewish Community Relations Bureau|AJC's annual event last week, according to the release.

Brooks, 89, is one of the city's most well-known citizens.

Although he was born in Arkansas, Brooks grew up in Kansas City and was educated here.

He earned a B.A. in history and government in 1959 and an MA in sociology in 1973 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

But it's his work in civil rights and anti-crime programs that Brooks made his mark.

Brooks served the city as a police officer and detective for 10 years.

He was appointed to lead the new Kansas City Human Relations Department after deadly riots in 1968.

Brooks founded and directed the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime, one of the city's most well-known anti-crime organizations.

He's been honored by dozens of organizations for his work.

The university is in the planning stages of what the faith-justice center will look like.