Roeland Park police seeking help reuniting child separated from family

Jorge Garcia was separated from family at Walmart
Roeland Park Police Department
Jorge Garcia was separated from his family at a Walmart on Friday.
Jorge Garcia
Posted at 7:10 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 20:10:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Roeland Park Police Department is asking for help in reuniting a boy who was separated from his family at a Walmart in on Friday.

Jorge Garcia, 9, was shopping with his mother and sibling at the Walmart when he was separated inside the store.

Garcia began searching for his mother at the Walmart parking lot.

A woman who speaks Spanish, later found Garcia in the parking lot and called police.

Officers searched the store and parking lot but were unable to find his family.

Garcia is currently at the Roeland Park police station. He will be placed in a foster home for Friday night.

Garcia arrived from Guatemala three weeks ago and doesn't speak any English.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.

