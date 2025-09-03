Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Roger Goodell says 'it's a maybe' if Taylor Swift performs at Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In light of their recent engagement, Travis Kelce may have a chance to watch his superstar fiancée, Taylor Swift, perform during halftime of the biggest game of the year, Super Bowl LX.

During an appearance on NBC's TODAY, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell discussed a variety of topics, including updated rule changes and whether Swift will headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

"It's a maybe," Goodell told TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin Wednesday.

Goodell gave Swift praise, calling her a "special talent."

"We would always love to have her play," Goodell said.

Goodell did not have an exact date for when the headline performer will be announced.

