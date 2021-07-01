Watch
Royal Hotel in Excelsior Springs to be demolished after partial collapse

Excelsior Springs Police Department
A partial building collapse on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 19:47:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royal Hotel in Excelsior Springs will be partially demolished after some of the building collapsed on Wednesday.

The hotel, which was first built in 1898, had been vacant for years before its recent collapse.

According to the Excelsior Springs Police Department, recent heavy rainfall might have caused the collapse.

Mayor Sharon Powell said demolition work will begin Friday on the east part of the building, though the west part will not be torn down.

The work is expected to take about five days. The city will receive an assessment on whether or not the west part of the building should be torn down or saved.

