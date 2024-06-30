Running toward healing: Camp VOW hosts 5K to aid veterans battling PTSD

OLATHE, Kan. — Camp Veterans of War supports veterans in the Kansas City area who live with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The nonprofit was started by a veteran when he realized others in the community were struggling the way he had.

A few years in, Camp V.O.W. helps veterans by providing counseling, life coaching, and health and fitness guidance while they reacclimate to the community after deployment.

KSHB 41 Camp V.O.W.

But founder Walter Ybarbo wants to do more. He hopes to buy land to build a real camp facility.

Right now, the group meets at Ybarbo's business: Semper Fi Nutrition in Olathe.

Sunday, Camp V.O.W. put on a 5K to support Ybarbo's mission to help more veterans.

The race start was set at Semper Fi Nutrition, where Ybarbo explained how this run, or ruck march, is a little different.

“A ruck march in the military is about 35-pound to 80-pound pack, but we’re asking for all family and friends to come out," Ybarbo said. "My daughter is going to be doing the event ... she’s 10, so you can just pretty much wear whatever weight that you want."

KSHB 41 Walter Ybarbo

Ybarbo said he hopes veterans feel supported by everyone who makes it out to the event.

“I've dealt with a lot of combat there since I've been here. The ones that show up and meet with us after our meeting ... they all say, 'Wow, I didn’t know that I wasn't the only one messed up like this,'" Ybarbo said. "So coming and being around other combat veterans — the camaraderie. If they need our help, I will have a sheet that day that they can sign up for Camp Veterans of War."

Camp V.O.W. invites anyone to come and support veterans .

The 5K starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, at Semper Fi Nutrition. Food and vendors will be out all afternoon.

—

