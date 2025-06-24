Watch Now
Rural Pleasant Hill, Missouri, breaks ground on voter-approved animal shelter

Posted

On Tuesday afternoon, Pleasant Hill city leaders and construction partners broke ground on a voter-approved animal shelter.

"Our residents have said they want better, and our animals deserve better," said Shelby Teufel, Pleasant Hill city administrator.

In April 2024, voters passed an $11.5 million P1 Initiative to fund certain municipal projects, including a major city park project that is nearing completion.

Additionally, $4.5 million voter-approved general obligation bonds passed last year will fund the Pleasant Hill Animal Shelter project.

The city awarded the contract to Monarch Build, which has a resident project manager operating the construction.

Pleasant Hill's new shelter will sit almost adjacent to downtown at Pine and Patterson streets.

The new building will improve animal enclosures and isolation areas, water access, wash areas, medicine storage and separate staff areas.

Andre Vasseur is a long-time volunteer.

He frequently spends time at the current facility with his rescue animal, Doug, whom he adopted from the shelter last year.

"Working here has been very good for me. Doug is like a therapy for the other dogs," he said. "The new facility will help the animals feel less stressed, there will be areas for them to run. Versus before, I'd have to only take them on walks... This will be very good for our community."

Monarch Build expects to begin construction on the project in the next two weeks.

The project is expected to be completed next year.

For more information on the current projects happening in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, click here.

