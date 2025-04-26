Ruskin grad Aireontae Ersery celebrates NFL Draft selection with loved ones in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cheers of gratitude and joy erupted in a cozy Airbnb Friday night as the Houston Texans selected Aireontae Ersery with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

This came after the Texans traded up with the Raiders for this pick.

"You just got the best tackle in the draft," Ersery said on the phone when he got the call from the Texans.

Surrounded by his mother, Takita Charles, and close friends and family, the moment marked a significant milestone in the former Golden Gopher’s football career.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Aireontae Ersery, 48th overall draft pick in 2025 NFL Draft for the Houston Texans

“It’s the best feeling in the world right now,” Charles said, overjoyed. “I feel amazing.”

As family and friends piled onto the couch, celebrating the moment, Ersery reflected on the surreal experience of being with loved ones during this important event.

“It’s definitely a cool moment, a surreal moment to be around the fam and be around on this special day,” he said.

The path to this moment hasn't always been easy. Ersery and his family experienced homelessness briefly during his elementary school years, but even then, his mother noted that he displayed leadership qualities that kept everyone grounded. Charles recalled how her son’s determination and positivity made a difference during challenging times.

Leading up to the announcement, tension gripped the room as anxious faces waited to hear Ersery's name called.

“All mixed emotions," his longtime friend, Keyvon Smith, said. "Just sitting there anticipating it, waiting for it...it's mindblowing."

Keyvon Smith, longtime friend of Ersery's

The draft was about more than just one night for Ersery.

“It’s deeper than football to me,” he explained. “It’s my livelihood; it’s what I love to do. It’s what I think about and dream about."

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Takita Charles, Ersery's mother

Takita shared in her son's emotions, noting the sleepless night she experienced before the draft.

“I kept waking up in the middle of the night the day before,” she said.

Now, she can finally exhale.

“Everything’s been a dream ever since he got the phone call from Minnesota,” she added.

Charles says prayer has been the cornerstone of her life and that faith in God has been crucial in her family.

"Thank you, Jesus," Charles said as she celebrated the news in real time.

After graduating from Ruskin High School, Ersery continued his journey by attending the University of Minnesota, where he honed his skills and prepared for the next level.

While Ersery is starting his professional career with the Texans, he's confident about his future, even if that means facing his hometown team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’ll see them in the playoffs,” he declared.

As he embarks on this new journey, Ersery is grateful for the unwavering support from his family and friends.

“We got his back 100%,” Smith said, demonstrating the solidarity that has been a cornerstone of Ersery’s drive to succeed.

"I can't forget about my folks," Ersery said.

As the celebrations continued, the atmosphere was filled with hope and excitement for what lies ahead for Aireontae Ersery in the NFL.

"I feel like I'm only scratching the surface," Ersery said.

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.