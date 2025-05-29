Safer streets, smarter drivers: KCFD elevates firefighter training to meet national standards

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department has introduced a new fire apparatus operator training program that meets national standards, offering local training for firefighters who drive and operate fire trucks.

"We are trying to provide better service to Kansas City," said KCFD Deputy Chief Steven Shaumeyer, who helps lead the program.

Ninety firefighters are currently working their way through the comprehensive training that covers everything from operating aerial platforms to managing water pumps and maneuvering the large vehicles through city streets.

"They are learning how to operate aerials, pump our fire apparatus," Shaumeyer said. “We are doing this so we are meeting the new national standards set in 2024. They’ve adjusted the cone course some, apparatus; they are getting much bigger now.”

The training is mandatory for anyone "working out of class," essentially a backup driver.

Dominic Biscari carried that classification back in 2021 during the deadly Westport crash.

“We always say you typically don’t want to learn this at two in the morning when a 911 call comes in. If we can do it during the day, like right now, it’s a whole lot easier to do in a controlled environment," said KCFD Battalion Chief Benjamin Redd.

Shaumeyer said the department is also working to learn more about modern technology in firefighting.

The hands-on training allows firefighters to practice critical skills from multiple angles, such as operating equipment at heights to controlling water flow rates of 700-800 gallons per minute.

Redd emphasized the value of having this training available locally.

"We've been able to get guys more hands-on experience," he said.

The program places strong emphasis on safety and compliance with national standards, while also focusing on decision-making processes during emergency situations.

"It makes us much better decision-makers," Shaumeyer said. "We teach them how their brain works and how they go through their decision-making process so they can make sound, quality decisions in emergency situations."

For firefighters like Jeffrey Byrd, the training presents growth opportunities.

"A bit challenging, nerve-wracking, but I know to grow you have to step outside your comfort zone," Byrd said."I just want to be comfortable and perform the best for my city and those around me. I care a lot about the others around me; I think it’s my purpose.”

The comprehensive program includes a 40-hour training and ends with multiple assessments, including a state test, skills test and internal evaluation to ensure competency.

Beyond improving emergency response capabilities, the department notes the program also creates pathways for career advancement and internal promotion opportunities.

"We are always looking at doing what we do better," Shaumeyer said. “It is meant to meet the new standards to make our drivers safer.”

