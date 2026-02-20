SafeSport issues temporary suspensions for 2 GAGE employees

KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively offers coverage on a wide variety of topics, including stories of interest to consumers. Reach out to Linsday via email .

U.S. Center for SafeSport announced Thursday that two additional members of GAGE Center Gymnastics in Blue Springs have been temporarily suspended over allegations of misconduct.

GAGE Center coach Tiffany Davenport and manager Karla Grimes have been temporarily suspended. They join GAGE Center owner Al Fong and Armine Barutyan-Fong as those appearing in SafeSport's database.

Fong said Friday they have applied for a temporary measures hearing for both Davenport and Grimes. Fong and Barutyan-Fong also planned to appeal their suspensions.

The misconduct listed for both Fong and Barutyan is physical and emotional misconduct. In January, Fong told me in an interview that he and Barutyan disagreed with the suspensions and plan to go to arbitration.

"It was gut-wrenching," Fong told me when he learned of the suspensions. "When the allegations came up and then the suspension, it's completely 180 from who we really are."

I asked him if he had ever committed physical or emotional misconduct, to which he said no to both.

Safesport does not comment on specific cases or findings.

