Saint Luke's Health System: 99% of staff complied with COVID-19 vaccination requirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System announced Monday that 99% of its employees have complied with their COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

Saint Luke's said in a news release that 120 full-time and part-time employees chose not to comply with the requirement, and the health system has more than 12,000 employees.

The medical system announced the vaccine requirement at the end of August and said that those who refuse will lose their jobs. The deadline they gave employees to be fully vaccinated was Oct. 30.

“We are grateful to everyone who has supported our efforts to get fully vaccinated to protect our health care workers and our community and to bring an end to this pandemic,” Melinda L. Estes, Saint Luke’s Health System president and CEO, said.