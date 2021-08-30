Saint Luke's Health System implements employee COVID-19 vaccination requirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All employees of Saint Luke's Health System must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 30, the medical system announced Monday.

The rule applies to all employees, licensed independent medical staff members, allied health professionals, contracted personnel, student affiliates and hospital volunteers.

A medical or religious exemption can be requested and will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Those who are approved to be exempt will undergo weekly testing.

Saint Luke's cites rising COVID-19 cases, ICU bed shortages, staff shortages, FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and an increase in pediatric cases.

“Saint Luke’s mission and commitment to Kansas City has been clear for 139 years,” said Melinda L. Estes, MD, Saint Luke’s Health System President and CEO in a release. “Our job is to protect and care for the health of our patients. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly and is causing devastating loss. As healthcare professionals, the most important action each of us can take to end this pandemic is to get vaccinated. As a respected and trusted healthcare leader, it is incumbent upon us as an organization to ensure we are doing everything in our power to protect the health of our community, our patients, and our staff. This policy aligns our commitment, mission, and values with tangible action.”

Truman Medical Centers/University Health and Liberty Hospital already require employees to be vaccinated.

