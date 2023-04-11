Saint Luke’s Health System sees success with precision oncology cancer treatment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — About one year after his diagnosis with esophageal and liver cancers, David Perron is in remission.

The team at Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute in Kansas City, Missouri, credits an approach called “precision oncology” for Perron’s success.

Saint Luke’s says it was the first hospital in the area to begin the targeted treatment about four years ago. Now, other hospitals have begun offering the option.

Precision oncology studies how cancer has mutated an individual’s DNA. Doctors analyze those results to customize a treatment targeting the mutation. Doctors can use this approach instead of relying solely on broad medications like chemotherapy or radiation for each and every cancer.

“That was true 20 years ago, but not anymore,” said Dr. Dhruv Bansal, who leads Saint Luke’s precision oncology team. “At least half the people I see are not on chemotherapy, they are on some sort of targeted treatments.”

Dr. Bansal used the precision approach for Perron after initial chemotherapy treatments didn’t prove effective. Perron says he notices improvements every week.

“Things are looking good,” he said. “I have no fears anymore like you get initially. I sleep a lot better at night, I don’t have the bad dreams that sometimes went along with it.”

Bansal meets with Perron monthly for follow-up treatments and to ensure the cancer stays in remission.