Saint Luke's nurse attends Super Bowl LVI after receiving tickets from Tyrann Mathieu

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Saint Luke's nurse from Fort Scott, Kansas, made the trip to SoFi Stadium after receiving Super Bowl LVI tickets from Tyrann Mathieu himself.

The Honey Badger gave critical care nurse Brandon Smith the tickets in January through his foundation as thanks for his front line work.

Smith previously said that he planned to take his wife to California and that Super Bowl LVI would be his first NFL game.

While Smith wasn't able to root the Chiefs and Mathieu on at the game, he still made his way to SoFi Stadium.