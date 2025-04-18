Sales Tax Holiday returns April 19–25 for appliances in Missouri

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon

If you’ve been thinking about replacing that old fridge or upgrading your washer and dryer, you may save some money during the Show Me Green Sales Holiday.

The Show Me Green Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 19, and runs through Friday, April 25, giving shoppers a chance to avoid paying sales tax on qualifying ENERGY STAR certified appliances, up to $1,500 per item.

This initiative is efforts to motivate people to think green, while also helping consumers save money. Many stores in Missouri like Warner's Stellian Appliance are participating.

"It's great because not only does it help Missouri's economy, but it also does drive business into our stores, which helps us as a business," said Bryt Tyner, store manager at Warner's Stellian Appliance.

In recent months, trade tensions and tariff increases on foreign-made goods — particularly electronics and home appliances — have led to price hikes across U.S. retailers, Tyner said.

“There has been talk of some price increases that may be down the road, but as of right now, we don't have any price increases," said Tyner. "This might be a great time.”

What You Can Buy Tax-Free

The tax holiday applies to ENERGY STAR-rated new appliances including:



Refrigerators

Freezers

Dishwashers

Clothes washers and dryers

Water heaters

Furnaces

Air conditioners and heat pumps

It's important to note that certain appliances, such as trash compactors, conventional ovens, ranges, and stoves, do not currently receive an ENERGY STAR rating. Therefore, purchases of these items will still be taxed during the holiday.

Local and state sales taxes are waived during this period. Online purchases qualify too, as long as they're paid for within the holiday window.

All Missouri counties and cities now participate.

Check out the the FAQ page for more information.

