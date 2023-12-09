Salvation Army, Kansas City Chiefs announce annual Kettle Game for Sunday game vs. Buffalo Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Salvation Army and Kansas City Chiefs announced their annual Kettle Game is scheduled for Sunday's home game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Salvation Army of Kansas and Western Missouri has partnered with the Chiefs for several years for a designated game during Kettle Season, the annual holiday-season fundraiser for the Salvation Army.

Salvation Army Corps Officers will man the five red kettles located at the entrances of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., concluding right after the Dec. 10 game kicks off at 3:25 p.m.

“The people of Kansas City are some of the most generous donors in the country, and we need these contributions to continue the critical programs at The Salvation Army,” said Major Xavier Montenegro, Kansas City-area commander, in a press release. “We thank the Chiefs and the fans for their support.”

The Midwest Ford Dealers Association will match all donations made Sunday at the Kettle Game, according to a Salvation Army press release.

The Kettle Game will also feature a live auction for four Chiefs tickets, parking and tunnel passes for the New Year's Eve game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium against the Bengals.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance at the Hy-Vee gate, where the Salvation Army's new, photographic MEGA Kettle will be located. Fans and donors can snap a photo in the kettle.

